Unlock 3: MHA allows gyms to reopen; schools, cinema halls to remain shut

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones and has also removed restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew).

However schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, it said.

"In Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. The new guidelines, issued are based on feedback received from States and Union Territories, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments," it said.

Some of the salient features of the Unlock 3 include Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to be allowed to open from August 5. "In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19," it said.

It said Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols,

International air travel has also been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner.

Some of the activities that are still be not allowed include Metro Rail, Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will remain restricted.

Rules for containment zone

"Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till August 31. Containment Zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the State/ UT governments with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by MOHFW," it said.

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed, MHA said.

These containment zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW.

Activities in the containment zones shall be monitored strictly by State and UT authorities, and the guidelines relating to containment measure in these zones shall be strictly implemented, it said.

MOHFW will monitor proper delineation of containment zones and implementation of the containment measures.

It further said States can decide on activities outside containment zones States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

"However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," it added.