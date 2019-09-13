‘Unpack’ and move into a pre-fabricated affordable home

Imagine the convenience of a pre-fabricated affordable home coming packed in a box/container and with an integrated hybrid solar roof to boot.

Well, this is how Hyderabad-based Visaka Industries is seeking to promote its prefab affordable home not just in India but also in Asia, Africa and elsewhere. It has deployed some of these prefab homes in Kenya already. A pre-fab home of 300-350 sq ft can be installed in a few days and the Atum-powered, solar panel-fused rooftop adds to the convenience of perennial power source.

Visaka Industries Joint Managing Director Vamsi Gaddam, who is also Founder of Atum, said: “Drawing upon years of innovative products from the Visaka portfolio, including Vnext Boards, and solar roof Atum, we are seeking to create a green future backed by a number of innovative Greenpro-rated products.”

“It is simple to construct as the entire home, including walls, comes prefabricated and the roofing is done through Atum, a home-grown, roof-fused solar panel. Within days it is up and ready for use, doing away with the hassles of finding workmen, as it can be offered on a turnkey basis,” he added.

Wide range of uses

Wall and roofing materials are based on cement and fly- ash. And the easy-to-fix roof with solar modules add to the appeal of these affordable homes. The materials deployed in the affordable homes are also being used in large industrial, commercial establishments and factories. They are also ideal for installation in remote locations, rural areas, resorts and hill stations, he said.

“We have had talks with NITI Aayog, EXIM Bank, several State governments and others to offer these prefab homes. It was also showcased at UN Habitat Assembly on housing,” Gaddam said.

“For governments implementing affordable housing projects, the challenge lies in the return on investment. The Atum-powered solar rooftop prefab homes help not only in ensuring power supply for years, but also in paying back the entire investment the government would have invested in it over 10 years,” he said.

The company plans to invest about ₹100 crore in expansion and setting up a new facility in Tamil Nadu, he added.