Untreated cataract causes maximum blindness in India

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: Nice and quiet
After a long wait the audio giant brings up an answer to growing competition
Untreated cataract cases are the main cause of blindness in India, in up to 66.2 per cent cases. This was revealed in a report prepared by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, after examining 85,135 persons over fifty years, between 2015 to 2019 through door-to-door survey.
The survey revealed that 1.99 per cent were blind, 12.92 per cent have severe visual impairment and 9.81 per cent have moderate visual impairment.
The report noted that majority of cataract surgeries took place in non-governmental organisations or private set-ups. Only 39.3 per cent underwent cataract surgery in government set-ups. It noted that there were various reasons for inability of patients to get their cataract treated including no need felt by the patient to operate, fear of surgery, cost of treatment or treatment denied by provider or that the patient was unaware that treatment is possible. More reasons included the fact that there was no one to accompany, seasonal preferences or personal reasons.
Other reasons for blindness were under 7 per cent in each category like cataract surgical complications, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, corneal opacities and so on.
Higher prevalence of blindness was noticed in illiterates (3.23 per cent) as compared to 0.43 per cent among 10th pass and above. Also the report states that it is more prevalent in rural population (2.14 per cent) as compared to 1.80 per cent in rural populace. Blindness was lowest in Thrissur district (Kerala) and in Thoubal district (Manipur) whereas Bijnor distirct in Uttar Pradesh had the highest prevalence.
Of the 1.3 billion population in India, an estimated 47,99,274 persons are blind. The prevalence of blindness stands at 360 patients per one lakh population. Of these, 5,81,975 blind persons were between 0 to 49 years while 42,17,299 are over fifty years.
After a long wait the audio giant brings up an answer to growing competition
If you own an iPhone 6s or later and an Apple Watch Series 4 or 5, and you live in India, the ECG feature is ...
Today is World Mental Health Day, observed globally to raise awareness on the issue. While companies usually ...
His ability to spot the gap and quickly act on it has helped his family company — which began in a small ...
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Other banks could also follow suit and cut their savings deposit rate. Depositors may be stuck with lower ...
IDFC Dynamic Bond is the only scheme among the 28 in the dynamic bond funds category that has been investing ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...