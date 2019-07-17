Unusually heavy rainfall in Nepal has led to the flash floods in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Unusual torrential rainfall in catchment areas in Nepal and subsequent massive discharge of water in rivers led to flash floods in Bihar where 25 people have lost their lives in the last few days while more than one lakh people have been evacuated, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the Assembly on Tuesday.

A total of 25.72 lakh people have been affected, he said.

In a statement, Kumar said floods normally struck north Bihar in August or, sometimes, in September, but this time they came a month earlier primarily because of unusually heavy rainfall in the Terai region of the neighbouring country.

For the last three-four days, the Terai region of Nepal has been lashed by rains of up to 300 mm, several times the 50 mm normal for the area during this time of the year.

As a result, several rivers in Bihar such as the Kosi, the Bagmati and the Mahananda have been in spate, the Chief Minister said.

Twelve districts — Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East and West Champaran, Supaul, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur Katihar, Purnea, Kishanganj and Araria — have been affected by the floods, the Chief Minister added.

He cited the example of the catchment area for Kamala river in Nepal which received 203.60-319.80 mm rain on July 12 -13. This led to a massive discharge of water in the river which passes through Jayanagar in Madhubani district.

A road bridge was inundated in Jayanagar while in Jhanjharpur water level at a rail bridge reached 54.50 metres, surpassing the record high 54.34 m, in 1987.

The Kamala Balan embankment was breached at six places, affecting several blocks of Madhubani and Darbhanga districts. Water level in the Bagmati has broken previous records at several places affecting people in Sheohar, Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur districts. All embankments along the Bagmati have, however, so far remained unharmed, he added.

Besides, a dam over Khiroi river burst in Darbhanga district affecting many villages. Excessive discharge in the Mahananda inundated large parts of Kishanganj district. All embankments in the Mahananda basin are, however, secure, Kumar added. Till 10 am on Tuesday, 25 people have died in the floods and instructions have been issued for prompt payment of ex-gratia to the next of their kin, he said.

Rescue operations

The flood-hit area covers 555 Panchayats of 78 blocks spread across these districts. Rescue work is being carried out by 796 personnel equipped with 125 motor boats.

Besides 26 teams of NDRF and SDRF are engaged in the rescue operations and so far 1.25 lakh people have been evacuated, the Chief Minister said.

For those displaced by floods, 199 relief camps have been set up which now shelter 1.16 lakh people. Over 670 community kitchens have been set up. Instructions are in place for setting up more relief camps and community kitchens if such a need arises, he added.