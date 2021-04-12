UoH asks students to take ‘informed call’ on getting back to native places

University of Hyderabad (UoH), which has resumed campus-based academic activities a couple of months ago, is facing Covid-19 threat again.

“There have been reports of sporadic Covid-19 positive cases on our University campus. A cross-section of the community, including students, scholars, teaching, non-teaching, administrative and support staff and their family members have been affected,” Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, said in a letter to students and colleagues.

“Students and scholars may take an informed call to get back to their native places at the earliest possible occasion with information to all concerned on the campus if they plan to do so. University shall not structure its academic activities in a manner that requires you to stay on campus,’’ he said.

If the State or containment authorities take over the campus, the University will be constrained to follow their instructions.

Following the upward spiral of the current wave of infections, experts are suggesting everyone to be more careful and responsible, Podile said.

The Vice-chancellor also asked the students union to make efforts to promote and comply with Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB).

EoM