UoH ranked among world’s top universities by QS

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked among the world’s top universities in the QS World University Rankings 2021.

According to the latest report released by QS, UoH is categorised as ‘an established medium-sized public university with high research intensity and comprehensive subject focus’.

The QS methodology used six indicators to determine the institutions’ rankings — academic reputation (40 per cent), employer reputation (10 per cent), faculty-student ratio (20 per cent), citations per faculty (20 per cent), proportion of international students (5 per cent) and proportion of international faculty (5 per cent).

Overall, in the 2021 edition, the UoH performed among the top 55 per cent in the QS World University Rankings and occupied the eighth rank among the Indian institutions.

At the 293rd rank globally, the citations per faculty is the strongest indicator for UoH. In citations per faculty, it is valued at 95.6, whereas the global median is 49.1. Its citations are at 38,719 for a total of 4,196 research papers published during the period 2014-19.

“UoH has again been ranked among the top global universities, which is a good indicator of its performance. However, noting the slide-down in some parameters that has affected the overall ranking, we will take steps to strengthen those areas,” Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, said in a release.

“We need to perform better in all key areas of teaching and research to be among the top 300 in the world. I am confident that with the Institution of Eminence tag, UoH will soon be able to reach the highest pedestal,’’ he added.