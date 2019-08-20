UP: Congress to hold protests on August 21 against fuel price hike

The Congress will stage state-wide protests on Wednesday against the hike in petrol and diesel prices in Uttar Pradesh, a party leader said on Tuesday.

On the directives of party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congressmen will stage protests at all the district headquarters on Wednesday against the state government’s decision to hike VAT on fuel prices leading to its increase, UPCC president Raj Babbar said in a statement.

“This will directly hit the lives of poor, farmers, labourers and the Congress party which has been continuously fighting for the interests of deprived sections of society will register their strong protest on Wednesday over the state government’s move,” Babbar said.

Petrol and diesel prices in Uttar Pradesh were hiked by Rs 2.5 and Re 1 respectively from Monday midnight as the government increased Value Added Tax.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati too criticised the state government’s decision terming it as a “cruel step” which will increase inflation.