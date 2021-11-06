UP Health Ministry to come out with the results of 700 samples for Zika virus

The Department of Microbiology of King George’s Medical University, Lucknow will come out with the results of the 700 samples tested for Zika virus on Saturday night, the Health Ministry sources told BusinessLine. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology, Pune, is also supporting the State authorities in the diagnosis, sources said.

As per sources, about 66 cases of Zika have been detected in Kanpur - Pokharpur (19), Harender Nagar (14), Tiwaripur (11), Adarshnagar (09), Air Force Station Chakeri (06), Kanpur cantonment (03), Krishnanagar (03), Lalkurti (01) . All these infections are within the radius of 3 km of the first case of Zika.

“Presently around 500 samples are being collected everyday from cases and contacts in Kanpur. We have deployed nearly 100 teams for source reduction, 100 teams for surveillance and 50 teams for fever survey, contact tracing, sampling in the affected areas,” a government source privy to the matter said.

However, there has not been any official statement issued for the Uttar Pradesh Government on the Zika infections. When BusinessLine approached for the comment, the officials said they have nothing to comment so far on this.

It may be recalled that on October 22, a Zika virus case was detected in a 57-year old male from Kanpur and the Health Ministry had rushed a team to the city to assist the State Health authorities for control and containment measures of the virus disease.