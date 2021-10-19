UP polls: Congress to give 40% tickets to women

Scripting a survival
The Congress, in an attempt to make some headway in Uttar Pradesh, has decided to allow women to contest 40 per cent of the seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. The decision was announced on Tuesday in Lucknow by AICC general secretary in charge of the State Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The party has just seven MLAs in the 403-member Assembly. As chances of forming an alliance with major Opposition parties in the State SP and BSP looked grim, the Congress is trying to find an independent path. Priyanka Gandhi maintained in a press conference that the party is active on the ground and has raised issues of farmers and marginalised people.
She, however, said no decision has been taken yet on her candidature.
She said it is the Congress’s promise to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming elections. “Had I had my way, I would have given 50 per cent tickets to them,” she said and added that there is no hidden meaning behind it. “We want women in politics to become full-fledged partners in power,” she said adding that the experiment could continue in 2024 Lok Sabha polls too.
The AICC general secretary said women will have to come forward if the country has to be taken forward on the path of equality and participation and has to be pulled out of the politics of caste and religion. “Women will have to do this themselves,” she said. “Political parties think they can please women only by giving gas cylinders and ₹ 2,000,” she said taking a dig at BJP’s welfare schemes.
