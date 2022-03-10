UP polls: Dy CM Maurya, Cong leader Lallu trail

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing from Sirathu seat by about 3,000 votes, according to poll trends.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu is trailing from Tamkuhi Raj constituency.

After the initial round of counting on Thursday, Maurya secured 11,492 votes while his nearest rival SP's Pallavi Patel got 14,313 votes, according to the Election Commission.

While Maurya has so far received 40.86 per cent votes, Patel has bagged 50.89 per cent votes.

Meanwhile, Lallu, the sitting MLA from Tamkuhi Raj, secured 8,232 votes so far, his nearest rival BJP candidate Asim Kumar has got 29,271 votes, according to the Election Commission. Samajwadi Party candidate Uday Narayan got 10,894 votes.

Lallu has so far commanded 14.13 per cent votes while Kumar has got 50.25 per cent votes.