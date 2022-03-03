UP polls sixth phase records 54 per cent turnout

The sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, crucial for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, recorded a turnout of about 53.96 per cent till 5 pm on Thursday. A total of 57 constituencies, including the CM’s Gorakhpur Urban, went for polls in the day. As many as 676 candidates are fighting in these seats, spread over 10 eastern districts, where more than 2.15 crore voters are registered.

The phase was crucial also for the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, too, who are trying to gain their base after electoral setbacks since 2014. BJP had won 46 of the 57 seats in the 2017 elections.

Yogi said the BJP will get 80 per cent of the votes and the remaining 20 per cent will be split between the Opposition parties.

The Election Commission’s Uttar Pradesh office said in a statement that the polling was peaceful, while also adding that the law enforcing agencies have seized cash, liquor, gifts and narcotics worth ₹328 crore till Thursday. In total, over ₹1,000 crore has been seized from the five States where elections are being held. The Commission had also ensured elaborate arrangements such as webcasting from 13,617 booths and videography from 1,794 booths, a release from the poll panel said.