Upasana Kamineni named ‘Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes’ at WWF India

WWF India has inducted Upasana Kamineni, Director, Apollo Hospitals, as “Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes” with the aim to appreciate the efforts of frontline workers in hospitals and in the wildlife protection space. The focus of this will be on several States across the country covering most eco-regions.

The wellbeing curator

On this new role, Upasana Kamineni said in a statement, “I have been on the side where frontline workers in the hospitals are tirelessly working to save lives. On the other hand, the forest field staff often work night and day in extreme conditions such as scorching heat and biting cold and torrential rains. On average, they walk up to 15-20 km a day to patrol the forests, facing the dangers of encountering wild animals or poachers. I am committed as WWF India’s ‘Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes’ to support and draw attention towards the people who are the pillars of nature and wildlife conservation.”

Interface between communities and conservation

The job of a forest guard involves patrolling vast swathes of often-inhospitable terrain with minimum protection or equipment. Forest guards have hardly any access to emergency medical facilities if any severe mishaps or illnesses are suffered in the line of duty.

Dr Dipankar Ghose, Director, Wildlife and Habitat programme, WWF India, said, “Forest Department field staff constitute the foundation of wildlife conservation in the Protected Areas and Reserve Forests. Frontline forest staff are often local community members themselves and play an important role in building an interface between communities and conservation. We are thankful to Upasana Kamineni for lending her support to the cause and highlighting the contribution of forest department field staff.”