UPASI office bearers

T Jayaraman was elected as the President of United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) and A E Joseph as its Vice-President for 2017-18, at the annual general meeting of the association in Coonoor. While Jayaraman, who runs a family business of cultivation, has served UPASI as its Executive Committee for the past 21 years, A E Joseph is the Managing Partner of Alampally Estate in Idukki district. He has held various positions such as Chairman of Central Travancore Planters Association, Association of Planters of Kerala and Tea Trade Association of Cochin.