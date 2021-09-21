Upcoming Pharma city in Hyderabad will be exporter-friendly: Official

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
The upcoming Hyderabad Pharma City will give a big boost to pharma exports, according to Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana.
Speaking at the inaugural of a two-day pharma expo and conference being organised jointly by the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) and State government as part of celebrating 75 years of India’s independence here on Tuesday, the official said that end-to-end facilities will be provided in the pharma city.
The State is developing the Hyderabad Pharma City as a world class sustainable industrial cluster and is in the process of acquiring land in Ranga Reddy district. “The pharma city will have complete infrastructure for exporters. In addition, we are also developing a medical devices park,’’ Jayesh Ranjan said adding that exporters play a crucial role in achieving higher growth in gross domestic product.
In his key note address, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited said innovation was vital in the pharma-biotech industry and human resources and skill sets were important in innovation-led growth. “China succeeded because of their skill sets even if they are not so good in language skills’’ Ella added.
In his welcome address, R Uday Bhaskar, Director - General, Pharmexcil said, “Earlier, Hyderabad was called bulk drug capital of India but now it is being called as vaccine-capital.’’
India has so far supplied 66 crore doses of vaccines to over 95 countries, Uday Bhaskar said, adding that out of top 20 global pharma companies, eight are from India including two from Hyderabad, he added.
