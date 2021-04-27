Upgrade health infra quickly: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the pandemic situation and directed officials to ensure rapid upgradation of health infrastructure.

He also took stock of the oxygen supply and medicines needed for the rising number of cases. The three Empowered Groups formed to address these issues made a presentation to the PM

The Empowered Group on oxygen said the production in the country has increased to 8922 tonnes.

PM instructed the officials to work closely with state governments to start the PSA Oxygen plants at the earliest while he was informed by the officers that states are being encouraged to also set up their own plants. The Empowered Group working on medical infrastructure detailed the and the communication briefed the PM on efforts being undertaken to ramp up availability of beds and ICUs and also spreading awareness about covid appropriate behaviour among people.