The Tata Group-promoted Air India is set to initiate a “heavy refresh” programme for its fleet of legacy Boeing 777 aircraft to provide an upgraded ultra-long-haul flying experience for its passengers, sources told businessline.

The programme, as per sources, is expected to commence by February or March 2025 and will gradually enhance the cabin experience of the airline’s 13 legacy Boeing 777s.

At present, Air India also has leased 11 Boeing 777s, these aircraft are not to be a part of this exercise.

As per sources, Air India has planned a gradual “hard or heavy” refresh programme for its fleet of old, legacy B777 aircraft to ensure its passengers on the ultra-long-haul flights have an elevated experience of the cabin.

New branding

Notably, the programme will include changes to seat covers, carpets and curtains, and refurbish galleys and lavatories, in sync with Air India’s new branding aspects.

“The cabin refresh of our B777 aircraft is a key part of our commitment to providing passengers with world-class service,” sources told businessline.

“We believe this refresh will bring a fresh new feel to the aircraft, offering both comfort and style while reinforcing our vibrant new brand identity.”

According to the plan, passengers will get to experience new seat covers, curtains and carpets after the refresh whereas the aircraft galleys, where in-flight meals are kept and readied for serving, will also receive a makeover.

Besides, meal tables and stowage systems will be refurbished. Other features such as, armrests, fascia and trim panels as well as overhead bins will also be refurbished.

Already, light refresh activities are being done on these legacy B777 aircraft during major maintenance work.

The refresh programme is expected to make a “significant” impact on the airline’s ultra-long-haul passenger experience, as the 777s serve Air India’s most high-profile international routes to North America and Canada.

Presently, Air India’s B777 aircraft operates on ultra-long-haul routes to cities in US and Canada. The airline plans to expand its global network gradually with more aircraft gradually strengthening its fleet.

With its newly refreshed cabins, Air India aims to position itself as a competitive player in the global aviation market, attracting both business and leisure travellers alike.

Widebody retrofit

The move comes even before the scheduled commencement of the retrofit programme for the legacy widebody fleet.

After the completion of the “heavy” refresh exercise, and dependent on spare parts availability, sources said that the airline will then go in for a widebody retrofit.

In September 2024, Air India had announced the commencement of its over $400 million retrofit programme for a phased revamp of 67 legacy aircraft.

Currently, the airline has started retrofit of its narrowbody A320 aircraft. The first of the 27 narrowbody legacy Airbus A320neo aircraft has gone to the hangars for the overhaul under the programme. This aircraft is expected to re-enter commercial service by December 2024.