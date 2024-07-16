UPL University of Sustainable Technology, an initiative by the UPL Group and the Space Application Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance research and innovation in chemical sciences.

This collaboration is part of UPL’s broader strategy to enhance academic excellence and foster global recognition, the company said in a statement.

This partnership is set to revolutionize research in chemical applications within materials science and related fields. It would provide access to cutting-edge research facilities, specialized expertise, and invaluable data resources to the faculty and students, and take the research to new heights.

Nilesh Desai, Director SAC of ISRO, said, “Our collaboration with UPL University underscores the importance of academic partnerships in advancing scientific research and technology. We look forward to the ground-breaking discoveries that will emerge from this partnership.”

Vikram Shroff, Vice-Chairman and Co-CEO, UPL Group, said, “UPL University’s partnership with ISRO is a significant step toward fostering a culture of research and development that will benefit both the academic community and the industry at large.”

“With over 170 active MoUs and partnerships, which include industry leaders like Lanxess India Private Limited, Lupin Ltd., Siemens Ltd., and Colourtex Ind. Pvt. Ltd., we are addressing real-world challenges.”

Ashok Panjwani, President of UPL University, “We are excited to collaborate with ISRO, which aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and research excellence. This partnership will provide our students and faculty with unique opportunities to engage in cutting-edge research.”

“With this, UPL University remains dedicated to forging new partnerships and collaborations that will further strengthen our position as a leader in academic excellence, research innovation, and societal impact.”

In addition to ISRO, UPL University has established MoUs with national research organizations such as the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), including the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai.

These collaborations enhance the research capabilities in environmental engineering, chemical sciences, sustainable technologies, and more, catering to the needs of nearby industries, the company said.