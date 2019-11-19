Upper House Secretariat asked to ‘revisit’ decision to change uniform of watch and ward staff

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has directed the Upper House Secretariat to "revisit" the decision to change the uniform of the watch and ward staff. Members and veterans had objected to the new uniform of marshals as it looked like a military uniform.

On Tuesday, Naidu announced in the House that members and others from outside the House had raised certain objections to the new uniform, designed by the Secretariat. In the wake of such complaints, he had asked the Secretariat to revisit the design.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had objected to the design on Monday, but he was not allowed to raise the matter inside the House.