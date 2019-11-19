 <--script data-cfasync="false" src="https://rtbcdn.andbeyond.media/prod-global-324430.js" async>

News

Upper House Secretariat asked to ‘revisit’ decision to change uniform of watch and ward staff

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 19, 2019

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has directed the Upper House Secretariat to "revisit" the decision to change the uniform of the watch and ward staff. Members and veterans had objected to the new uniform of marshals as it looked like a military uniform.

On Tuesday, Naidu announced in the House that members and others from outside the House had raised certain objections to the new uniform, designed by the Secretariat. In the wake of such complaints, he had asked the Secretariat to revisit the design.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had objected to the design on Monday, but he was not allowed to raise the matter inside the House.

Published on November 19, 2019
Rajya Sabha
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Summer placements at B-schools, engineering colleges witness heightened activity