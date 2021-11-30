Urban unemployment rate touches 9.3%

Urban unemployment rate for all ages touched 9.3 per cent in January-March 2021 from 9.1 per cent in the same period of 2020. The Periodic Labour Force Survey released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) said the unemployment rate among males of all ages is 8.6 per cent and for women it is 11.8 per cent during the period. In the quarter before this, the unemployment rate was 10.3 per cent.

The survey, which defines unemployment rate as the percentage of unemployed persons in the labour force, showed that the situation has improved from April-June 2020, during the first lockdown when it was 20.8 per cent. It improved during July-September, 2020 to 13.2 per cent.

Also see: IIT Madras researchers impact of different types of disabilities on employer hiring decisions

According to the survey, labour force is the part of the population which supplies or offers to supply labour for pursuing economic activities for the production of goods and services and therefore, includes both employed and unemployed persons. “At the all-India level, in the urban areas, a total number of 5,601 first-stage sampling units (FSUs) have been surveyed during January – March 2021. The number of urban households surveyed was 44,000 and number of persons surveyed was 1.72 lakh in urban areas,” the Ministry said in a release.

CPI-IW increases

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers for October increased by 1.6 points and stood at 124.9. It increased by 1.30 per cent with respect to September, 2021 and 1.19 per cent compared to October, 2020.

“The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 1.31 percentage points to the total change,” the Union Labour Ministry said.

Also see: Don’t saddle banks with start-up finance

Chief Labour Commissioner DPS Negi said at centre level, Udham Singh Nagar recorded a maximum increase of 5.8 points followed by Ramgarh and Biswanath-Chariali with 4.6 points and 4.0 points respectively. “Among others, five centres observed an increase between 3 to 3.9 points, 22 centres between 2 to 2.9 points, 39 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 16 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. On the contrary, Ludhiana recorded a maximum decrease of 0.3 points followed by Idukki and Darjeeling with 0.2 points each,” he added.

Meanwhile, year-on-year inflation for October stood at 4.50 per cent compared to 4.41 per cent for September and 5.91 per cent during October, 2020. “Similarly, food inflation stood at 2.20 per cent against 2.26 per cent of the previous month and 8.21 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago,” the Labour Ministry said in a release.