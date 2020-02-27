News

US-based healthcare major Providence sets up Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

V Rishi Kumar Hyderabad | Updated on February 27, 2020 Published on February 27, 2020

(from left) Tabitha Lieberman, Senior Vice-President, Providence; BJ Moore, Executive Vice-President and Chief Information Officer; Joel Reifman, US Consel General in Hyderabad; Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Industries, Telangana; and Murali Krishna, Senior Vice-President and Country Manager, Providence India during inauguration of Providence Global Centre in Hyderabad   -  Nagara Gopal

To invest $100 million, recruit over 2,000 within 4 years

Providence, a US-based healthcare systems provider, inaugurated its global innovation centre in India with plans to invest up to $100 million and induct more than 2,000 technologists.

This is, the $26 billion-company’s first development centre outside the US. It plans to start with 350 techies within a year and gradually ramp it to over 2,000 centre within 3-4 years.

Murali Krishna, Senior Vice-President and Country Manager, Providence India, who joins from Microsoft, will head the global innovation centre. The centre will focus on engineering, data intelligence, digital innovation, professional services, cyber security, application development and tech support.

The teams will build and innovate with Big Data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Web Development, Natural Language Processing, Analytics, and other emerging technologies.

BJ Moore, Executive Vice-President and Chief Information Officer, Providence said, “Technology plays an important role in bringing Providence’s vision of ‘Health for a Better World’ to life.”

Murali Krishna said, “I am excited to build a team that will apply technology and innovation to transform care.”

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretaray, IT, Industries, Telangana, said “Hyderabad has become a preferred destination for many IT and defence companies. All of them who have set up facilities have managed to grow much faster than what they had anticipated. Apple was planning to have 5,000 people, but it has already grown past 7,000.”

Joel Reifman, US Counsel General in Hyderabad, said, in less than six months since his presence in Hyderabad this is the fourth US company opening a facility. This is no accident but is due to the attractiveness of Hyderabad as an investment destination and support of the State.

Amazon, which set up a facility for 15,000 resources, secured various clearances in 11 days.”

