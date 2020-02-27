US-based healthcare major Providence sets up Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

How cloud computing is helping make Apollo Tyres fitter
The company believes it has benefited from Oracle’s applications suite
Providence, a US-based healthcare systems provider, inaugurated its global innovation centre in India with plans to invest up to $100 million and induct more than 2,000 technologists.
This is, the $26 billion-company’s first development centre outside the US. It plans to start with 350 techies within a year and gradually ramp it to over 2,000 centre within 3-4 years.
Murali Krishna, Senior Vice-President and Country Manager, Providence India, who joins from Microsoft, will head the global innovation centre. The centre will focus on engineering, data intelligence, digital innovation, professional services, cyber security, application development and tech support.
The teams will build and innovate with Big Data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Web Development, Natural Language Processing, Analytics, and other emerging technologies.
BJ Moore, Executive Vice-President and Chief Information Officer, Providence said, “Technology plays an important role in bringing Providence’s vision of ‘Health for a Better World’ to life.”
Murali Krishna said, “I am excited to build a team that will apply technology and innovation to transform care.”
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretaray, IT, Industries, Telangana, said “Hyderabad has become a preferred destination for many IT and defence companies. All of them who have set up facilities have managed to grow much faster than what they had anticipated. Apple was planning to have 5,000 people, but it has already grown past 7,000.”
Joel Reifman, US Counsel General in Hyderabad, said, in less than six months since his presence in Hyderabad this is the fourth US company opening a facility. This is no accident but is due to the attractiveness of Hyderabad as an investment destination and support of the State.
Amazon, which set up a facility for 15,000 resources, secured various clearances in 11 days.”
The company believes it has benefited from Oracle’s applications suite
Motorola evokes love for a favourite flip phone, now with a modern day take, but demands a flagship price for ...
Honor 9X is the company’s successor to its best selling Honor 8X, an entry level device. Honor is trying to ...
Civil service reforms are badly needed,but is the government doing it right?
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
Adequate life and health insurance, an emergency fund, and equity investments are essential
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
The search for Kongunadu food translates into several meals at just one eatery. But the menu has so many items ...
Journalist Tavleen Singh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what she calls the ‘messiah syndrome’
The Partition Museum does what museums should — it tells a story and makes one listen
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...