The US-based ZilBank – promoted by a Keralite entrepreneur – has set up a global development centre in Manjeri to support young entrepreneurs for offering talent pool for global products.

Sabeer Nelli, Founder and CEO of ZilBank, said the company plans to hire 500 people with IT background for the development centre, which would be enhanced to 1,000 in a few years.

“It has always been my wish to contribute to the development of my homeland and nurture entrepreneurs to success. We are starting a start-up programme to mentor new ideas to success”, Nelli said.

start-up accelerator programme

The start-up accelerator programme and the venture capital fund are expected to multiply the job creation potential of the region and facilitate transforming the IT landscape of Malabar, he said.

Considering the challenges that Indians face in establishing themselves financially in the US, Nelli said ZilBank would also accept bank account applications from Indians with valid US visas and Indian passports. Over the past few years, there has been a steady increase in the number of Indians relocating to the US for business, employment, or studies. Opening a bank account is often one of the first steps for these individuals in settling into their new life in the US, he said.

There are also plans to set up a 100-acre campus in Kerala to consolidate all projects under one roof, he added.

