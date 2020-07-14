US Covid-19 testing rate better than Russia, China, India: Trump

How Covid-19 has disrupted shipping operations and seafarers' lives
US President Donald Trump has claimed that his country has carried out the most number of tests in the world and that its testing programme is better than those of Russia, China, and India, according to reports.
Reiterating his narrative that the US’ ‘high’ test rate account for the rise in the number of cases, Trump said: “We test more than anybody by far, and when you test, you create cases.”
Calling the process of testing a double-edged sword, Trump said, : “I can tell you that some countries, they test when somebody walks into a hospital sick or walks into maybe a doctor’s office, but usually a hospital. That is the testing they do, so they do not have cases, whereas we have all these cases. So, it is a double-edged sword.”
Addressing the conference convened at the White House, Trump claimed that the US is among the countries with the lowest mortality rates.
He further said that his country is doing “very very well with vaccines and therapeutics.”
This comes at a time when the US has added 59,222 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, taking the number of people infected to more than 3.36 million. So far, over 1,37,000 persons have died in the US, according to a Johns Hopkins report.
