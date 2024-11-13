Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell is visiting Delhi for a two-day official tour to attend the inaugural US-India Indian Ocean Dialogue, per a US State Department statement.

During his visit, on November 13-14, Campbell will also participate in the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) Intersessional to further expand cooperation between the United States and India on technological innovation and production, the statement added.

“At the (US-India Indian Ocean) Dialogue, he will join Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and senior Indian officials to discuss measures to promote security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” the statement noted.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit