US development bank announces financial support to India’s Biological E for production of 1 billion doses of Covid vaccines

In a major boost to India’s vaccine production drive, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the country’s development bank, has announced that it will finance Indian manufacturer Biological E Ltd’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022 which will also include Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
This is in line with the Quad leaders’ decision on Friday to work together to develop and distribute Covid-19 vaccines to wipe off the pandemic from the world. The Quad Summit was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.
“Building on the progress our countries have achieved on health security, we will join forces to expand safe, affordable and effective vaccine production and equitable access, to speed economic recovery and benefit global health,” the four leaders said in a joint statement after the Summit.
The countries decided to combine their medical, scientific, financing, manufacturing and delivery and development capabilities and establish a vaccine expert working group to implement safe and effective vaccine distribution.
The DFC’s announcement to collaborate with Biological E is part of the agency’s Global Health and Prosperity Initiative under which the agency is working to increase manufacturing, production and distribution capacity for vaccines, including the Covid-19 vaccine, per an official statement.
Biological E Ltd is a bio-pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, specialising in the areas of low-cost vaccine production.
“United in our fight against Covid-19, we launched a landmark Quad partnership to ensure accessibility of safe COVID-19 vaccines. India’s formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, US & Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region,” Modi tweeted after the Summit.
