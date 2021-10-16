US DFC chief to participate in opening of new vaccine facility at Biological E

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Operating Officer David Marchick will be in Hyderabad later this month to participate in the signing ceremony for opening a new vaccine manufacturing facility at Biological E.
“This work is in support of the historic commitment set out by President Biden and his counterparts in the “Quad” – Australia, India, Japan, and the United States,” per an official release issued by the DFC.
Quad leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had committed to help produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines in India to boost globally supply by end of 2022.
In March this year, the DFC had announced that it will work with Indian manufacturer Biological E Ltd. to finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022 with Stringent Regulatory Authorization and/or World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Listing, including Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The announcement was part of the agency’s Global Health and Prosperity Initiative, under which the agency is working to increase manufacturing, production and distribution capacity for vaccines, including the Covid-19 vaccine. The US government then highlighted the announcement at the Quad Summit, at which leaders from the four countries announced their partnership to further accelerate the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Marchick and other DFC senior staff will be in India on October 4 after touring South Africa where they are scheduled to meet pharmaceutical manufacturers critical to the Covid-19 response, the statement said.
