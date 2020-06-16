US donates 100 ventilators to India

The 100 ventilator units are valued at almost $1.2 million. This donation builds on the $9.5 million that USAID and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have committed to India in response to the pandemic, which is helping to strengthen clinical care, disseminate essential health messages and improve disease surveillance, the statement added.

“The Covid-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented global health threat. It is only through partnership and cooperation that we will be able to ensure a healthy future for people across the world. In this spirit, the United States is pleased to provide the people of India with a donation of ventilators, made possible by the generosity of the American people and the innovation of American private industry,” US Ambassador Kenneth I Juster said at an event to commemorate the arrival of the ventilators.

USAID is working closely with India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Indian Red Cross Society, and other relevant stakeholders in India and the US to assist in the delivery, transportation and placement of ventilators in select healthcare facilities throughout the country, it added.

“The ventilators, produced in the United States, reflect leading-edge technology. They are compact and deployable, and provide India with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus,” the release said.

The donation, made through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is part of US President Donald Trump’s offer of critical supplies in response to India’s urgent needs, according to an official release of the US Embassy in India on Tuesday.

