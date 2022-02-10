US Embassy launches English proficiency training for teachers from Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal

Around 100 English language teachers and teacher trainers employed by the Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal State governments are participating in the Teaching of English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) Core Certificate Program (TCCP) launched by the US Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday. This course is aimed at increasing their proficiency in the language and make them better trainers, per a statement issued by the US Embassy.

The intensive 140-hour, English language teacher training program, is being offered by the US Embassy in partnership with TESOL International, a prominent organisation in the field of English-language teaching.

“Programme participants will learn cutting-edge, research-based teaching strategies. Upon graduation, they will be better equipped to guide fellow teachers in creating student-centered, critical thinking classrooms that provide students with the English language proficiency and 21st-century skills envisioned by India’s National Education Policy,” the statement issued on Thursday noted.

Objective

The idea behind the exercise is to create a cohort of K-12 (Kindergarten to Class 12) teachers who can also support the professional development of teachers in their State. “We strongly believe that English is a vital tool for students to access higher education, enhance their employment opportunities, and fulfil their dreams. Teachers play a critical role in this endeavour and in shaping the future of this country,” said Gloria Berbena, US Mission’s Minister Counselor for Public Affairs.