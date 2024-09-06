Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.
“The USFDA has classified the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and concluded that the inspection is closed,” the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.
The company’s scrip lost 0.42 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday to end at ₹6669.75
