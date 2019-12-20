US, India announce establishment of annual Parliamentary Exchange

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
The United States (US) and India have announced the establishment of an annual Parliamentary Exchange to discuss issues of strategic importance to the bilateral relationship.
The US-India Parliamentary Exchange is expected to begin sometime in 2020, a press release stated on Thursday.
The announcement of the initiative, spearheaded by Congressmen Brad Sherman and George Holding -- the Co-Chairs of the House Caucus on India and Indian-Americans, coincided with the US-India 2+2 Ministerial.
“The new exchange will feature members of the India Caucus in the US and Indian parliamentarians travelling to each other’s respective countries every other year to discuss issues of strategic importance to the bilateral relationship,” the release said.
The Parliamentary Exchange was announced as part of the final joint statement of the US-India 2+2 meeting.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper hosted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the second 2+2 dialogue in Washington on Wednesday. Jaishankar and Singh left the US on Thursday.
“India and the US are united by more than common interests -- we are also democracies with strong legislative branches that play a critical role in our countries’ foreign policies,” Sherman said.
“With the US and India significantly strengthening our political, economic and security ties in recent decades, it’s long past time to establish a stronger connection between our legislatures to propel this relationship even further. I look forward to working with Indian Members of Parliament to achieve this outcome,” he said.
According to Holding, India is among America’s “closest and most important” allies.
“Our dynamic and wide-ranging relationship is rooted in our shared principles of freedom and democracy. The US-India Parliamentary Exchange will provide a crucial platform enabling lawmakers from both nations to develop the personal relationships and mutual understanding needed to further deepen and strengthen the alliance,” he said.
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
What makes Christmas the perfect setting for a good old ghost story?
Bonhomie and good cheer mark Christmas in Stuttgart, Germany. Even the creepy Santas get a polite reception
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...