Over 500 shipments of illicit and potentially dangerous unapproved prescription drugs, combination medical devices, and synthetic drug precursors were stopped last month from reaching American consumers in a joint operation carried out by US and Indian enforcement agencies.

The crackdown was part of ‘Operation Broader Sword’ carried out by multi-agencies of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) -- in collaboration with India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), said the US embassy in a statement to the media.

Both countries targeted illicit pharmaceuticals, devices, or precursor chemicals shipped using the international mail system.

“Operation Broader Sword targeted packages entering the U.S. from India through the New York (JFK) and Chicago (ORD) International Mail Facilities (IMFs) from June 12-23. During the operation, investigators examined more than 1500 shipments originating in India, taking action on approximately 500 products, including illicit and illegal medications intended to treat and or mitigate serious diseases,” stated the US embassy.

Many shipments, elaborated the embassy, were determined to have included opioids and other controlled substance drug products. In anticipation of the Operation, HSI special agents conducted a controlled delivery of a shipment of suspected products resulting in the arrest of an Indian national for the illegal importation of illicit pharmaceuticals, including opioids and other controlled substances, the embassy charged.

“U.S. law enforcement and regulatory agencies already enjoy a strong working relationship with Indian counterparts under the bilateral Counternarcotics Working Group and now have expanded that cooperation to work closely under Operation Broader Sword,” said Mark Fredrick, DEA Country Attaché. “Initiatives like Operation Broader Sword protect people in both the U.S. and India, helping India identify traffickers who either operate or seek to expand into India, and also helping India law enforcement strengthen protections against flows of illicit drugs that may harm Indian citizens,” Fredricck emphasised.

Bilateral, multi-agency efforts provide information on shipping patterns and parties of interest that warrant additional enforcement actions. Working together, US and Indian law enforcement officials gain an understanding of international criminal networks, which can be leveraged to further protect the citizens of both countries, believe the US embassy.

The latest offensive was built upon the success of Operation Broadsword, which too targeted mail parcels containing illicit medical products from India, conducted in 2020 by law enforcement officials from both the countries.

