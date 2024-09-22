The United States’ partnership with India is “stronger, closer, and more dynamic” than any time in history, US President Joe Biden said following his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Wilmington where the two discussed wide-ranging issues including partnership for a semiconductor fabrication plant in Kolkata, various defence deals and the part-ratification of the ambitious Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, also discussed strengthening of economic and strategic partnership with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in separate bilaterals on the sidelines of the Quad Summit hosted by Biden.

“Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I’m struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different,” Biden said in a social media post.

US-India roadmap on clean energy supply chains

In their meeting at Biden’s residence in Wilmington, the two leaders discussed crucial developments including India’s ratification of specific agreements under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), the MQ-9B Predator drone deal, the setting up of a new semiconductor facility in Kolkata, the joint innovation and strategic collaborations between ISRO and NASA, the framing of the US-India roadmap on clean energy supply chains, enhanced cooperation on agriculture and cooperation between the micro and small businesses in the two countries.

“The leaders reaffirmed their support for the freedom of navigation and the protection of commerce, including critical maritime routes in the Middle East where India will assume co-lead in 2025 of the Combined Task Force 150 to work with Combined Maritime Forces to secure sea lanes in the Arabian Sea,” per the joint statement issued after the Modi-Biden meeting.

India’s important voice

Biden assured Modi that the US supported initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India’s important voice, including permanent membership for India in a reformed UN Security Council, the statement noted. “The Leaders voiced their view that a closer US-India partnership is vital to the success of efforts to build a cleaner, inclusive, more secure, and more prosperous future for the planet.”

Modi said talks with Biden were extremely fruitful. “We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting,” he posted on social media.

Crucial for the Quad to unite: PM

At the sixth Quad leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, attended by the leaders of all four member countries, Modi said that with the world surrounded by tensions and conflicts, it was crucial for the Quad to unite around its shared democratic values.

“We have collaboratively undertaken numerous positive and inclusive initiatives in areas such as Health, Security, Critical and Emerging Technologies, Climate Change, and Capacity Building. Our message is unequivocal: Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner, and to complement for the greater good of humanity,” Modi said adding that India looked forward to hosting the summit next year.

In his post on his meeting with Japan’s Kishida, Modi said the two discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. With his Australian counterpart Albanese, the Indian PM discussed adding more momentum in areas like trade, security, space and culture