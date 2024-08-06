The US is committed to partnering with India in its energy transition journey, encompassing not just development of solar and wind power but also energy storage and grid modernisation, a senior US government official said on Tuesday.

Jonathan Heimer, Minister Counsellor for Commercial Affairs at the US Foreign Commercial Service (FCS), said at the second Energy Summit of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) that there is significant opportunity for collaboration between stakeholders in both countries in the energy space.

“US is a committed partner in India’s clean energy journey. From solar and wind power to energy storage and grid modernisation, American businesses are actively contributing to India’s ambitious goals,” Heimer added.

“In India we see so many opportunities for collaboration in the energy segment. With that reason we have established a strong presence in India,” he said.

Carrie Antal, Deputy Director-Indo-Pacific Office at USAID, said that given India’s success in economic growth, several countries are looking at it for ideas and aiming to follow in its footsteps to achieve similar growth trajectory.

“Many eyes are on India now. Many are looking at India for ideas and support that can propel their own march towards prosperity,” she said.

Outlining the partnership between USAID and India, Antal said they have in the past collaborated to fuel India’s green revolution, improve public health and education, and created a foundation for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“Today the US partners with Indian private and public sectors to accelerate the achievement of sustainable development goals within India and also worldwide. We understand the innovations, investments and ideas made in India can transform our whole world for the better,” she added.

IACC’s past national president Lalit Bhasin said, “We have to face the challenge of this climate change very effectively, but, at the same time, we have to ensure economic development also, particularly of the emerging world and countries like India. Therefore, a balance has to be struck.”

