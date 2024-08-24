The US has notified the proposed sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys and related equipment for around $52.8 million to India. They are meant for the 24 submarine-hunting MH-60R Seahawk helicopters being inducted into the Indian Navy under a $2.13-billion contract inked in February 2020.

The US’ Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Saturday, the US Department of Defence (DoD) said in a statement to media.

“The Government of India has requested to buy AN/SSQ-53G High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys, AN/SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys: AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys; technical and publications and data documentation, US Government and contractor engineering and technical support, and other related elements of logistics and programme services and support,” said the Agency.

The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare from its MH-60R helicopters.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship.

It will also improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions, the agency said.

There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale, the agency said in a release.