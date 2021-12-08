US Polo ropes in Arjun Rampal as Indian brand ambassador

US Polo Association, which is retailed in India by Arvind Fashions, has signed up Arjun Rampal as the India brand ambassador. This the first time that an Indian ambassador has been roped in by the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) .

As part of its strategy , the brand will release the new ‘Play Together’ campaign featuring Arjun Rampal and will also unveil the new brand look across its 392 stores in India, the company said

“The new stores will have an ‘all-white’ interior with US Polo Assn. brand colours. The signature red, blue & white stripes will welcome customers at the entrance.,” it added.

‘Play Together’ Campaign

Amitabh Suri, CEO, US Polo Assn - Arvind Fashions, said, “Through our new campaign with Arjun, we are focussed on expanding the brand reach to the offline and online customer base. ‘Play together’ captures the emotional and playful bond a father and child share by twinning their look. This thought is also reflected in the clothes and accessories we offer for both men and children. “

“Arjun’s association with the brand draws an instant parallel to his real-life persona, making it very relatable for the audience. His huge fan base will encourage demand and excite our consumers to visit our remodelled stores that embody the spirit of Polo,” he added.

The ‘Play Together’ Campaign is conceptualised by WYP Creatives, produced by Karma Productions & shot by ace director and photographer, Bosco Christopher Bhandarkar and Rid Burman.