US Polo ropes in Arjun Rampal as Indian brand ambassador

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
US Polo Association, which is retailed in India by Arvind Fashions, has signed up Arjun Rampal as the India brand ambassador. This the first time that an Indian ambassador has been roped in by the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) .
As part of its strategy , the brand will release the new ‘Play Together’ campaign featuring Arjun Rampal and will also unveil the new brand look across its 392 stores in India, the company said
“The new stores will have an ‘all-white’ interior with US Polo Assn. brand colours. The signature red, blue & white stripes will welcome customers at the entrance.,” it added.
Amitabh Suri, CEO, US Polo Assn - Arvind Fashions, said, “Through our new campaign with Arjun, we are focussed on expanding the brand reach to the offline and online customer base. ‘Play together’ captures the emotional and playful bond a father and child share by twinning their look. This thought is also reflected in the clothes and accessories we offer for both men and children. “
“Arjun’s association with the brand draws an instant parallel to his real-life persona, making it very relatable for the audience. His huge fan base will encourage demand and excite our consumers to visit our remodelled stores that embody the spirit of Polo,” he added.
The ‘Play Together’ Campaign is conceptualised by WYP Creatives, produced by Karma Productions & shot by ace director and photographer, Bosco Christopher Bhandarkar and Rid Burman.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...