US President Donald Trump, wife to visit India on February 24, 25

US President Donald Trump to visit India on February 24-25, 2020, the US government has confirmed. "The President and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, which is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat and played such an important role in Mahatma Gandhi’s life and leadership of the Indian independence movement," according to a statement from the White House.

The two sides may also try to seal a limited trade deal before the visit so that it can be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President during his visit," an official said. "Discussions on the trade deal are on with the US pushing for concessions in medical devices and agricultural products," the official added.

Modi and Trump spoke to each other on the phone over the weekend confirming the US President's scheduled visit. "During a phone call over the weekend, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi agreed the trip will further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people", the statement said.

A US Presidential visit has been under discussion since early last year when Trump turned down India’s invitation to participate in the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest due to “scheduling constraints’’.

There were some reports that Washington was unhappy with India’s decision to go ahead with the S-400 missile deal with Russia and hence the invitation was declined, but US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster had denied it.

Later, in September, after Modi and Trump’s meetings in New York and Houston, there was a buzz that the US President may visit by November 2019 if the trade deal that both the leaders discussed materialised but that did not happen.

The visit this month is well timed as soon after Trump is likely to get caught up in the preparations for the Presidential elections in the US scheduled later this year in November.