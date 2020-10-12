US reinfection case-study calls for more research

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Can a person infected with Covid-19 get re-infected with the virus? It seems quite likely, though more research is required into reinfections, say US researchers who studied the case of 25-year-old male patient living in Nevada, US.
In what is being called the first study to confirm a case of Covid-19 reinfection in the US, “researchers found evidence that an individual with no known immune disorders or underlying conditions was infected with SARS-CoV-2 in two separate occurrences,” said a note from The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, where the study has been published.
The patient was infected with two distinct SARS-CoV-2 variants within a 48-day timeframe, while testing negative in between infections, the study found. “The patient’s second infection was more severe, resulting in hospitalisation with oxygen support, indicating previous exposure to Covid-19 may not translate to guaranteed total immunity, but that further research into reinfections is required,” the note said.
In fact, the authors note that all individuals — whether previously diagnosed or not — should take identical precautions to prevent infection.
Giving details on the individual, the note said, after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in April 2020, the patient tested negative for the virus on two separate occasions. “In June 2020, after experiencing severe Covid-19 symptoms, including fever, headache, dizziness, cough, nausea, and diarrhea, the patient was hospitalised and tested positive for a second time,” the paper said, adding that he has since been discharged from the hospital and has recovered from the second infection.
“There are still many unknowns about SARS-CoV-2 infections and the immune system’s response, but our findings signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily protect against future infection,” said Mark Pandori of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, and lead author of the study.
“It is important to note this is a singular finding and does not provide generalisability of this phenomenon. While more research is needed, the possibility of reinfections could have significant implications for our understanding of Covid-19 immunity, especially in the absence of an effective vaccine,” he added.
The genomes of the patient’s virus samples were sequenced in April and June, displaying significant genetic differences between the two cases, implying the patient was infected twice by two distinct SARS-CoV-2 infections, the note said.
At least four other reinfection cases have been confirmed globally in Belgium, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Ecuador. However, only the Ecuador reinfection case displayed worse disease outcomes than the first infection, it added.
“So far, we’ve only seen a handful of reinfection cases, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t more, especially as many cases of Covid-19 are asymptomatic. Right now, we can only speculate about the cause of reinfection,” Pandori added.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...