US Secretary of State to meet PM next week

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss a multitude of issues such as co-operation on Covid-19 response, security interests, shared democratic values and the climate crisis with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in New Delhi on July 28, the US Department of State has confirmed.

Blinken will travel to New Delhi and Kuwait City, between July 26 and July 29, to reaffirm the US’ commitment to strengthening our partnerships and underscore cooperation on our shared priorities, according to Ned Price, Department Spokesperson.