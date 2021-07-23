News

US Secretary of State to meet PM next week

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 23, 2021

Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss a multitude of issues such as co-operation on Covid-19 response, security interests, shared democratic values and the climate crisis with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in New Delhi on July 28, the US Department of State has confirmed.

Blinken will travel to New Delhi and Kuwait City, between July 26 and July 29, to reaffirm the US’ commitment to strengthening our partnerships and underscore cooperation on our shared priorities, according to Ned Price, Department Spokesperson.

Published on July 23, 2021

USA
foreign relations
