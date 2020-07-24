US Senate panel okays ban on TikTok for federal govt workers

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
A key panel of the United States Senate, in a unanimous decision, approved a ban on the use of Chinese short video message app TikTok for federal workers citing security issues, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.
The legislation was first introduced in March by Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri. Now, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted in favour of the legislation.
Under the legislation, TikTok will not be allowed in the devices of Federal workers, officers, lawmakers, contractors, under the No TikTok on Government Devices Act.
This also prohibits the use of any app developed by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. The legislation will now be presented to the Senate floor for a vote by the full chamber.
If the legislation gets approved, it will be merged with an existing version that has already been passed by the House of Representatives, 336-71, as an amendment to the $741 billion National Defence Authorisation Act, the annual defence budget legislation, the SCMP report added.
This will become law if passed in both the chambers.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had recently announced that the US is mulling a ban on the app as Chinese companies are obligated to share user data with the government.
TikTok has come under the radar of various world leaders who have accused ByteDance of violating safety protocols in order to spy on its users. Last month, India banned the app citing security concerns.
According to a report published in the Guardian on Thursday, US tech investors are reportedly trying to buy a majority stake in TikTok to save the company from getting banned in the US. The step may also allay the security fears of the White House.
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Wockhardt at current levels. On Thursday, the stock ...
₹1130 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1115110011441160 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...