US senator Bernie Sanders slams Trump for not speaking against Delhi violence

Bernie Sanders, Democratic presidential candidate in the United States (US), slammed President Trump for not speaking up on the Delhi violence. Sanders took to Twitter to express his displeasure and wrote: “Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights.”

During Trump’s India visit, he was asked about incidents of violence in the national capital. The US president had said, "As far as the individual attacks, I heard about it, but I didn't discuss that with him (Modi). That's up to India."

Sanders is the second Democratic presidential nominee after Senator Elizabeth Warren to speak against the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi. Sanders’ comment came a day after US lawmakers reacted sharply to the violence in the national capital of India, as per media reports.

Apart from the Democratic presidential candidate, other influential senators too expressed concern over the violence that got spiraled on Wednesday.

Senator Mark Warner from the Democratic Party and John Cornyn from the GOP said in a joint statement: "We are alarmed by the recent violence in New Delhi. We continue to support an open dialogue on issues of significant concern in order to advance our vital long-term relationship," Warner and Cornyn are co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, the largest country-specific caucus in the US Senate.

Congressman Jamie Raskin mentioned that he was horrified by the Delhi violence. He believes that the violence was fuelled by “religious hatred and fanaticism.”

According to Congressman Richard N Hass, the reason for India’s success has been its Muslim minority that saw itself as Indian. Commenting on the recent crisis in Delhi he said that liberal democracies should safeguard freedom and pluralism. Such countries should avoid the “path of discrimination and bigotry.” He believes that the political machinery in India is “exploiting identity politics” for political gain.

Expressing "grave concern" over the violence, the US body said the Indian government should provide protection to people regardless of their faith amid reports of the attack on Muslims.