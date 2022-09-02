US Senator Jon Ossoff invites Indian cos setting up EV facilities in Georgia

United States senator Jon Ossoff on Thursday invited Indian companies to set up electric vehicles (EVs) manufacturing facilities in tGeorgia.

Ossoff, a senator from Georgia is on a week-long visit to India, interacted with industry leaders in Mumbai and discussed investment opportunities for EVs and renewable battery production in Georgia.

"I had productive engagement with Mahindra and Tata group and discussed electric vehicle production at length. Georgia, for example, now has a KIA production facility, and Hyundai along with battery manufacturing facility. We have the fourth busiest deep water port operating with roll on and roll off to accommodate automobiles. Georgia is well positioned as an investment opportunity for Indian firms manufacturing electrical vehicles for the US market as well as trade and commerce in renewable batteries." said Ossoff while interacting with media on Thursday.

When asked about ties with Russia, Ossoff stated that he would be interacting with Indian leaders in New Delhi soon ,” I expect that next week we will engage with key Indian leaders and will have a wide range of consultations regarding security, economic issues, and geo-political developments. “My purpose today is not to make any specific commentary on the Indian policy. The events of the last six months have made it clear that the United States of America and our partners, including India, have a national security interest in establishing our energy. Hence, I have had discussions with business leaders to deepen our commercial ties in the energy sector. My state of Georgia is highest in the production of renewable energy.” said Ossoff.

Speaking about the relevance of the US dollar in the global economy, Ossoff stated that the US government is committed to strengthening the US reserve,"The US dollar is strong. The US government and federal reserve and committed to strengthen the US reserve," said Ossoff.