US senators question Apple and Google on app store dominance

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A panel of US Senators questioned officials from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday about the dominance of their mobile app stores and whether the companies abuse their power at the expense of smaller competitors.
Amy Klobuchar, the top Senate Democrat on antitrust issues, said Apple and Google can use their power to “exclude or suppress apps that compete with their own products” and “charge excessive fees that affect competition.”
App makers like music streaming service Spotify Technology SA and dating services giant Match Group,which owns the Tinder app, have long complained that mandatory revenue sharing for sales of digital goods and strict inclusion rules set by Apple’s App Store for iPhones and iPads, along with Google’s Play store for Android devices, amount to anticompetitive behaviour.
Representatives for Apple and Google told senators that the companies’ tight control over their stores and the associated revenue-sharing requirements are needed to enforce and pay for security measures to protect consumers from harmful apps and practices.
But when asked by Senator Josh Hawley, Apple’s Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer would not commit to spending all of the mandatory fees on security.
Explanations from Andeer and Google’s Wilson White, senior director for government affairs, about why the companies’ fees do not apply to Uber Technologies Inc and apps that sell physical goods also failed to satisfy senators.
“”I feel like unfrozen caveman lawyer,” Senator Mike Lee said. “I’m not grasping it.”
Senator Richard Blumenthal expressed concern about a call Match said it received late Tuesday from its business counterpart at Google.
Match’s Chief Legal Officer Jared Sine said Google wanted to know why Sine’s planned testimony, which had just been released,deviated from previous comments the dating company had made.
“It looks like a threat, it talks like a threat, it’s a threat,” Blumenthal said of the call, vowing to investigate Google’s action further.
In his testimony, Match’s Sine argued that Google and Apple both exact an onerous 30% of any digital transaction, raising prices for consumers.
Match pays nearly $500 million in fees to the app stores annually, the company’s single largest expense, Sine said.
The hearing came a day after Apple said it would begin selling AirTags - which can be attached to items like car keysto help users find them when they are lost - in directcompetition with Tile, which has sold a similar tracking devicefor more than a decade.
Apple said its AirTags were an outgrowth of its “FindMy”app, which is used for locating lost Apple devices and to share user locations and was introduced in 2010, before Tile’s founding. Apple last month opened its operating system up to alternative item trackers and said that Chipolo, a startup competing with Tile and AirTags, is using the system.
Tile General Counsel Kirsten Daru testified Apple’s FindMyprogram is installed by default on Apple phones and cannot be deleted.
“Apple has once again exploited its market power and dominance to condition our customers’ access to data oneffectively breaking our user experience and directing our users to FindMy,” she said.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...