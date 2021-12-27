Used car sales expected to grow to 8.3 million units by FY26: RedSeer

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Used car sales is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 per cent to record estimated sales of 8.3 million units by FY2026, according to consulting firm RedSeer.
India’s used car market witnessed a heightened activity this year, as the global pandemic pushed people to opt for used cars in search of personal mobility options. Other factors leading to the growth in this segment include a reduced period of car ownership among the millennial demographic, and the transition from BS-IV to BS-VI, GST rates differential on the purchase of used cars versus that of new cars, among others.
This is also reflected in the growing investor interest in this segment. In 2021 alone, three start-ups in the space, Droom, Cardekho, and Spinny have entered the unicorn club ($1 billion) along with existing unicorn Cars24 almost doubling its valuation to $3.3 billion. This year also saw the entry of mobility major Ola into the used car space with the launch of Ola Cars.
RedSeer noted that data monetisation, in-vehicle connectivity, subscriptions, rental, charging, and long-term maintenance packages are expected to command a large share in the company’s profit pool. Even though the segment is booming, the used car market comes with its own challenges. The segment has 30,000 dealers making it a very fragmented space and of these, 45 per cent are commission agents or brokers.
According to RedSeer, most of these dealers have no physical space for business, and operations are bound to be unorganised. And, unorganised dealers have low productivity as they face price-led competition from unorganised brokers or customer-to-customer transactions. However, digital seems to be solving these gaps in the market, with key players adopting digital best practices and incorporating them effectively in their dealership models.
The consulting firm estimates that most new car dealerships are connected online through the OEM online network and benefit from targeted leads. Of the 30,000 used car dealerships, at least 4,000 are said to be spending consistently on online auto portals.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...