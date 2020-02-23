Used vehicles firm CredR to open 100 more stores

Used vehicles marketplace CredR is planning to open 100 stores more this year to increase the total number to about 160. This includes 20 in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, according to Sujoy Surender, Franchise Managing Partner.

The firm opened a showroom at Narayanaguda on Sunday. The 1,000-sq ft facility offers a range of two-wheelers, including Suzuki, TVS, Hero and Bajaj, with entry-level price starting from ₹20,000.

“We are tapping the second hand two-wheeler market, where there is a huge trust deficit. Prospective customers are always worried about the condition of the vehicle,” Sujoy Surender said.

“We perform over 120 quality checks to ensure quality and clear the doubts of customers. We offer a six-month warranty,” he said.