USFDA finds higher carcinogen levels in diabetes drug metformin

The US Food and Drug Administration has found nitrosamine impurity N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above the acceptable intake limit in several lots of the extended-release (ER) formulation of metformin, a prescription drug used to control high blood sugar in patients with Type-2 diabetes.

This may result in a recall of the drug by some Indian pharma companies who make it. The US regulator, however, has not yet specified the details of individual drug-makers who will have to recall metformin.

The agency has contacted five firms to recommend that they voluntarily recall their products. There are additional manufacturers of the metformin ER formulation, who supply to a significant portion of the US market, and their products are not being recalled. The FDA will work closely with the manufacturers to ensure appropriate testing.

“Patients should continue taking metformin tablets even after recalls occur, until they consult with their healthcare professional, who can prescribe a replacement. Patients with Type 2 diabetes could face dangerous health risks if they stop taking their prescribed metformin,’’ the agency said on Thursday.

The USFDA testing has not shown NDMA in immediate release (IR) metformin products (the most commonly prescribed type of metformin). The agency is working with manufacturers of the recalled tablets to identify the source of the NDMA impurity. At this time, the elevated levels of NDMA have been found in some finished-dose tablets of the ER formulation but not in samples of the metformin active pharmaceutical ingredient.

NDMA is a common contaminant found in water and foods including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of NDMA. The FDA and the international scientific community do not expect it to cause harm when ingested at low levels. The FDA’s acceptable intake limit for NDMA in drug formulations is 96 nanogrammes per day.

Nitrosamine impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them at above-acceptable levels over long periods of time.