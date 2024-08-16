A formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Regulator (USFDA).
The Hyderabad-based Aurobindo, earlier said, the unit III received Official Action Indicated (OAI) status by the US FDA.
“Subsequent to OAI, the unit has received a warning letter. There is no impact on the existing supplies to the US markets. The company remains committed to work closely with the US FDA and continues to enhance its compliance on an ongoing basis.,’‘ it informed the BSE on Friday.
Aurobindo Pharma’s scrip declined 1.91 per cent on the BSE on Friday and is trading at ₹1,490.20 by noon.
