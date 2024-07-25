UTI Asset Management Company has reported a 17 per cent increase in its June quarter net profit at ₹274 crore against ₹234 crore, reported year-ago same period, on the back of sharp rally in equity market. Revenue was up 13 per cent at ₹529 crore (₹468 crore).
The asset under manager under mutual fund business increased 25 per cent to ₹3.11 lakh crore against ₹2.48 lakh crore last year. Equity AUM was up 22 per cent at ₹88,606 crore while that of hybrid and fixed income jumped 30 per cent and 20 per cent to ₹27,397 crore and ₹29,724 crore.
Cash management asset was down 8 per cent at ₹37,744 crore (₹40,869 crore). Passive funds asset grew 44 per cent to ₹1.27 lakh crore (₹88,431 crore). SIP inflow increased 13 per cent to ₹624 crore against ₹554 core in same period. SIP AUM increased 45 per cent to ₹ 36,095 crore (₹24,920 crore).
Overall, asset managed by fund house increased to ₹19.36 lakh crore (₹16.13 lakh crore). Besides mutual fund, it has business interest in PMS, International business, Alternatives and PFL (one of the Pension Fund Managers appointed by Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority for managing Pension assets under the National Pension System.
Shares of UTI Asset Management Company closed one per cent higher at ₹1,026.75 on the BSE.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.