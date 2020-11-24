News

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves ordinance against conversions for marriage

PTI Lucknow | Updated on November 24, 2020 Published on November 24, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath   -  PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the draft of a stringent law to deal with the religious conversion for the sake of marriage, which BJP leaders refer to as “love jihad“.

An official spokesperson said the approval for the ordinance was given at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

Uttar Pradesh
MARRIAGE
religion and belief
