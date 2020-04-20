News

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s father passes away

PTI Lucknow/ New Delhi | Updated on April 20, 2020 Published on April 20, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. (file photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Bisht died on Monday morning, an official said.

“Honourable CM’s father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement.

Bisht was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, sources at the hospital said.

He was admitted after his health deteriorated and his condition was critical, they said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled the death of Adityanath’s father.

Published on April 20, 2020
death
Uttar Pradesh
