Uttarakhand Wellness Summit roadshow in Kochi

After Mumbai and Delhi, Kochi has joined the ‘Uttarakhand Wellness Summit-2020’ road-show series as there is a significant push given to the wellness sector by that State.

The Minister of Ayush and Ayush Education, Harak Singh Rawat, Government of Uttarakhand, highlighted the efforts and initiatives made by his government to attract private investors and entrepreneurs, and to augment private sector projects and designate ‘wellness as one of the prime focus sectors for funding and development.

At a recent road show held in Delhi, he said the government has set goals to position Uttarakhand as the global capital of yoga as it has become a favourite tourist destination.

The Confederation of Indian Industry is the official national partner of the summit, along with the knowledge partner Ernst & Young.