V. Anantha Nageswaran takes charge as new Chief Economic Advisor

The Government on Friday announced the appointment of V. Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor. He replaced K V Subramanian, who returned to academia in December after serving the government for three years.

Nageswaran took charge on Friday, the statement issued by the Finance Ministry said. His appointment was announced just days before Economic Survey for Fiscal Year 2021-22 is to be tabled in the Parliament. Though he has not been part of the team which prepared Economic Survey for Fiscal Year 2021-22, he will still lead the customary press conference after the presentation of the survey on January 31.

About Anantha Nageswaran

The statement further said that Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant.

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

According to his Linkedin profile, he has co-authored four books: The Rise of Finance – Causes, Consequences and Cures; Derivatives; Can India Grow? and The Economics of Derivatives. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore. Currently, he is a Distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He is an honorary senior advisor to the International Financial Services Authority of India. He also advises the Indicus Foundation on Financial Inclusion and Dvara Research on Financial System Design. He served on the Advisory Boards of TVS Capital and the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, In his corporate career spanning seventeen years from 1994 to 2011, he was a Currency Economist at the Union Bank of Switzerland, Head of Research and Investment Consulting in Credit Suisse Private Banking in Asia, Head of Asia Research and Global Chief Investment Officer at Bank Julius Baer. He was an Independent Director on the Boards of Sundram Fasteners, TVS Tyres and Delphi-TVS.